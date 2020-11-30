Silver Spring burglary suspect arrested after attempting to flee

SILVER SPRING, M.d. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree burglary after allegedly stealing from storage units in the Silver Spring area. Brady Santos, 31, of Washington D.C. is currently being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit.

Officers responded to a call on November 19 around 9 a.m. at the Extra Space Storage facility located at 7722 Fenton St. for a burglary. Police say an employee at the business told them someone had been observed entering and exiting the property through a secure metal gate. The employee also told police that he believed the suspect was Santos, a former customer at an Extra Storage Space facility in D.C. who had been banned from all locations.

The suspect description was provided to officers via police radio, and one officer matched the description to Santos when he was seen walking down Fenton Sreet toward Burlington Avenue.

When the officer called out for Santos to stop, Santos ran and discarded a suitcase and two bags that he had been carrying. Later, tools used to commit the theft were located both on Santos and in his bags.

Officers stopped and detained Santos in the 8000 block of Georgia Ave. Detectives are looking into the possibility that Santos committed additional storage facility burglaries in the area.