Shots fired on George St. in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN Md. (WDVM)–Hagerstown Police responded to the 500 block of George Street for a report of shots fired around 7 PM on Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence that shots had been fired, according to police.

When officers were securing the scene, an adult male arrived at Meritus Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening and he is being treated at the hospital.

Police say there are no other injuries reported and the incident appears to be a targeted event.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any more information, police ask you to contact Detective Dietz at 301-790-3700 X353

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.