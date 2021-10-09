Shippensburg back in the win column; tops West Chester 34-18

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) – Shippensburg Football returned home on Saturday with a 34-18 win over West Chester after suffering it’s first loss on the road at Shepherd last week.

Jaxson Montross got the Red Raiders on the board in the first quarter with a field goal from 45 yards out which was followed by a 47 second drive that ended in a 13 yard touchdown pass from Brycen Mussina to Jake DeLuccia to put Ship up 10-0.

West Chester would settle for a field goal at the end of the first quarter but Shippensburg would quickly answer to open up the second quarter with Mussina running in for the score from five yards out for a 17-3 lead that Ship carried into the half.

Golden Ram’s, Phil Poquie, fumbled a pass at the goal line but recovered it for the touchdown to cut the deficit to five with 9:40 remaining in the third quarter.

On the next possession, Ship ran 2 plays on a 38 second drive with the final play being a hand off to Bill Williams who ran for a 39 yard touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 23-12 lead.

The fourth quarter began with West Chester finishing a seven minute touchdown drive with Desman Johnson punching it in from the one yard line to make the score 23-18.

Brycen Mussina and Evan Morrill would connect for a 71 yard touchdown pass with 11:33 left to go in the fourth quarter that put the Raiders up 31-18 before going for the 2 point conversion which was caught by David Balint.

Montross was 2/3 on Saturday with his final field goal good from 34 yards as the Red Raiders picked up their 5th win of the season -34-18 over West Chester.