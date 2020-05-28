Sheriff K.C. Bohrer looks back on 42 years of law enforcement experience

MORGAN COUNTY. W.Va. (WDVM)– In 1978, 18-year-old K.C. Bohrer became a police officer in Paw Paw, West Virginia after his friends West Virginia State Troopers Charlie Johnson and Thomas Hercules were killed on January 12th, 1977.

“When they died a year before I started even though I knew I wanted to be a police officer, I dedicated my life and my career in their memory,” said Sheriff Bohrer. “I’ve felt that Charlie’s rode with me for many many years, I do it for them too.”

Fast forward 42 years later, Sheriff Bohrer looks back on his nearly half-century long career having served under the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department as U.S. Marshall Task Force Officer, Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Department as Senior Investigator in Major Crimes and currently serving as the Morgan County Sheriff since 2017.

“I love my job, for me it’s a calling,” said Bohrer. “I’ve always looked at it as a minister, I feel like this is what I was born to do, it’s what I’m good at.”

However K.C. says his career wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the other quad-state sheriff’s. Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller, Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty and the new Martinsburg Police Chief George Swartwood, all with 30-40 years experience.

“I’ve called other police departments and you try to get something, a resource or ask for help, and maybe you’re just a number,” said Bohrer. “When you can call that friend and say buddy you got it, they don’t even ask why, whatever you need you got it.”

It’s no secret being in a law enforcement career has it’s good days and bad, but some days will change your life forever. For Sheriff Bohrer his wife Jen, parents, friends and colleagues is what gets him through.

“That every day, every year, every decade I made a difference in so many people’s lives, who else can say that?” said Sheriff Bohrer. “42 years now and I remember the people. I remember the arrests, I remember the cases….. they’re my people.”

Sheriff Bohrer is also running for re-election as the Morgan County Sheriff against county resident Vince Shambaugh.