Shenandoah University offering online classes to high school students

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University has put together a new educational opportunity for high school students to earn college credits.

Through the university’s Freshman Advanced Studies Track for High School Seniors, or F.A.S. Track, Shenandoah created a six-week spring term of online courses for students who want to get a head start on their college careers. These courses are offered at a discount price of $250 per three-credit course (down from $900).

There are six courses being offered: Introduction to Business, Introduction to Cybersecurity, Personal Finance, Composition, College Algebra, and Health Communication.

“The goal really is to reach out to our partnered divisions who do a lot with us throughout the year, says Jill Lindsey, Director of the School of Education and Leadership at Shenandoah University. “Really just reaching out and helping them meet the needs of their students at a time when they are really scrambling in a lot of cases to be able to do that.”

The classes run from April 14th to May 22nd. Registration closes on April 10th.