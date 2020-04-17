Shenandoah University launches “Best Campus Build” Minecraft Tournament

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University has launched a collegiate Minecraft Tournament with other Virginia schools to see who can build their college campus the best.

The universities competing are as followed: George Mason, James Madison, Virginia Tech, Randolph Macon College, Radford University and Patrick Henry Community College.

These schools will compete over three weeks, each week with three build challenges, and will be building specific parts of their university in the video game. Places on campus to build will vary from the university’s “quad” to a football stadium to even an academic building.

“I challenged my class with how we can structure an online tournament or league or event to give some people something to do during this time,” said Chris Scroggins, an Instructor of Esports at Shenandoah University. “I thought it was a really cool idea to use this virtual world and something that has a negative stigma like video games to promote social connectedness and increase well-being during this trying time.”

You can follow the tournament along by heading over to Shenandoah University’s Esports Twitter Page.