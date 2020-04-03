Shenandoah University hosts Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament online

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–On Wednesday, Shenandoah University hosted a Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament on Zoom.

Competitors in the event spanned from students to faculty to even the President of the University. On command, the competitors would hold up a piece of paper with either the word rock, paper, or scissors. The winners were decided by the first person to win three games.

“Our goal for this event is really just to be able to connect everybody with everybody,” said Matt Levy, Director for Student Engagement at Shenandoah University. “Just that face-to-face with people they might be in class with, people they would normally see on an athletics field, those connections that are missing right now.”

The university is planning on trying to have more of these events online in the near future.

