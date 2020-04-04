Shenandoah University donates hospital masks to Valley Health

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–Shenandoah University has donated 2,500 hospital masks to Valley Health to help out during the Coronavirus pandemic.

About 2,100 of these masks are the N-95 respirator masks that are being used by healthcare professionals. The Wilkins Wellness Center on Shenandoah University’s campus provided many of these masks, which were initially purchased for the COVID-19 situation on campus.

“We were happy to donate them,” said Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons. “Certainly the masks could have waited until our students were back in the fall , but we just couldn’t imagine the idea that they would be waiting in storage until next fall while our local hospital system might need them within the next couple of weeks.”

The masks will be given to the staff who are taking care of patients with COVID-19, as well as the staff members who are screening and testing people at this time.