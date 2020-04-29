Shenandoah teams up with DanceWorks Chicago for virtual performance

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah Conservatory’s Dance Division has teamed up with the prestigious DanceWorks Chicago to create and present a virtual performance.

The performance will be featuring selections from the iconic work “Rosas Danst Rosas.” The project will feature students from the Conservatory’s advanced modern dance class, two recent Shenandoah Conservatory alumni, and a group of professional dancers from DanceWorks Chicago.

“I think for the dancers, one thing that has been great is that it’s given them a lot to focus on,” said Matthew Pardo, Professor of Dance at Shenandoah University. “My hope is that this project is kind of give us all, in addition to a professional kind of leg up, but also kind of something to help us pull through this emotionally.”

The virtual performance will air on the Shenandoah Conservatory’s Facebook page on May 8 at 2 p.m.