Shenandoah holds virtual graduation ceremony

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — On Saturday morning, Shenandoah University held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 virtually on zoom.

The university had many surprise speakers such as Shark Tank’s Daymond John, retired radio talk show host Diane Rehm, Governor Ralph Northam, and much more.

In the end, it wasn’t the type of graduation the students were hoping for. But as they have done for the past few months, they continue to roll with the punches.

“I think some of us had adversities freshman year, sophmore year, [and] junior year,” said 2020 graduate Makaylee Mann. “And every year, it might be something new that is being thrown at us, but we continued to just go through our classes like nothing is happening and that’s really something that I think will carry this whole class of 2020 forward.”

Shenandoah University, as of now, is scheduled to have an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on October 18.