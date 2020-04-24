Shenandoah Conservatory film chosen to feature in film festival

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Shenandoah University’s conservatory has put together a film that will be apart of the 20th Annual deadCenter Film Festival in June.

The film is called Get Away and is one of the few selected films out of the thousands of entries to be apart of the festival. The cast is made of mostly Shenandoah University students and this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film festival will be virtual instead of in-person.

“The entire cast are kids from the Shenandoah Conservatory,” said Blayne Weaver, Director of the film. “Which is so cool to me to give them these parts that otherwise, you have to audition in LA for years and build your career before getting these big meaty parts.”

The deadCenter Film Festival will take place from June 11 to June 21.