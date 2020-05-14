Shenandoah Athletics ranked #1 in Div. III for community service hours

WINCHESTER. Va. (WDVM) — In the last year, Shenandoah University student athletes put in over 6,000 hours of community service, which ranks first among Division III schools.

Many athletes put in countless hours, but one athlete, Senior Taylor White, put in almost 60 hours of community service, which was the most by any athlete at SU.

White did most of her volunteering through the schools Student Business Association (SBA), however, she also volunteered for events such as Kids Day Out. In the fall, White volunteered at Cross Country meets, and in the winter, volunteering at high school track and field meets.

Through the SBA, White even got the opportunity to volunteer down in Miami at the Super Bowl in February. But through all the recognition, it’s all about helping out the community.

“Just being a total stranger and showing up, showing them that you care, is truly special,” said White. “You can put a simple smile on anyone’s face, someone that you don’t know. You never know how much you can make someone’s day or how much you mean to someone just by showing up to their event.”

This is not the first time that Shenandoah has been at the top of the standings for volunteering. In the 2018-2019 school year, SU ranked second among Division III schools.