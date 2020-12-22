Sheetz donates nearly 9 tons of food to hospitals in several states

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Sheetz, the well-known convenience store company, donated nearly nine tons of food to hospitals in states where their businesses are located. This included Meritus hospital in Hagerstown.

The food was donated in support of healthcare workers who have been working day and night to treat patients during the pandemic. This was not the first time Sheetz has delivered snacks and drinks to overworked healthcare workers, and they were excited to contribute once again.

“We heard from so many people about how appreciated those supplies were at a time in April,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager. “And now, how overrun our hospitals have been as a result of COVID-19.”

The company is not currently planning any large-scale donations, but Ruffner said it is certainly a possibility if the pandemic continues to ravage the country.