Serial burglar apprehended in Georgia after evading police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a D.C. man suspected in the burglaries of minority-owned businesses in Maryland and Northern Virginia was arrested Saturday in Georgia.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Kwasi Crichlow, evaded police after a pursuit that crossed state lines on March 4. He was arrested two days later near Atlanta, Georgia.

Officials say detectives working with the Howard County Police Department determined Crichlow was responsible for early morning burglaries on January 28 at three Annandale businesses: a halal store and two Korean restaurants.

Warrants for Crichlow’s arrest were obtained on March 3. On March 4, police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop with Crichlow near Lorton Road at I-95, but Crichlow refused to stop.

Police say they then initiated a pursuit through Fairfax County into Maryland. FCPD’s police helicopter coordinated with Prince George’s County Police, but Critchlow was able to leave the D.C. area.

Following his Saturday arrest, Critchlow was charged with the burglary of another Korean restaurant in Annandale. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail pending extradition.

An investigation is ongoing. Detectives believe Critchlow did not act alone in the burglaries, and are seeking public assistance in the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents or information about Crichlow’s associates to call the Mason District Station Criminal Investigation Section at 703-256-8035.