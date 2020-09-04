September is Alopecia Areata Awareness Month

Alopecia Areata is a common autoimmune skin disease, causing hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes on other areas of the body. It affects as many as 6.8 million people in the U.S. with a lifetime risk of 2.1%.

The National Alopecia Areata Awareness Foundation provides support to those affected by the autoimmune skin disease. Communications Director, Gary Sherwood says their goal is to drive people to be more supportive of those who have the disease.

People of all ages, both sexes and all ethnic groups can develop alopecia areata. It often first appears during childhood and can be different for everyone who has it.

