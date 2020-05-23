Senior Spotlight: Tedi Makrigiorgos

VIENNA, Va
As the pandemic continues, we continue to highlight our local area senior athletes, such as Madison Girl’s Basketball Point Guard Tedi Makrigiorgos.
Tedi was apart of a Warhawk team that was undefeated in the regular season, and only tasting defeat once all season: a two point loss in the regionl finals against Marshall.
However, Madison went on to become co-state champions (due to COVID-19, state finals were canceled). Tedi was selected to the first team all-state team.
But that was just the beginning of Tedi’s accolades. During the 2020 season, she was also named Concorde District Player of the Year and first team all-region.
It wasn’t the ending to the season that Tedi was hoping for, as she never thought their semifinal win against James River would be her last high school game. But, the COVID-19 pandemic has given her the motivation that she will take to the next level.
“I think the one good thing that I can take away from it is that I have unfinished business that I can take with me to college,” said Makrigiorgos. “I want to cut down a couple more nets before my basketball career ends.”
Tedi will continue her basketball career at the next level up north in Connecticut at Trinity College.
