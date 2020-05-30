Senior Spotlight: Noah Kim

CHANTILLY, Va

In the state of Virginia, it was hard to talk football the last three years without mentioning Westfield QB Noah Kim.

Kim put together one of the best high school careers Virginia has ever seen. He ended his career as a two-time state champion (started for one), with a 41-2 record as a three year starter. Both of his losses came in the State Semifinals, and one of those games he broke his leg in.

Noah ended his career at Westfield with 6,756 passing yards, 1,056 rushing yards, and 110 total touchdowns. His senior season alone was even more impressive, passing for 2,442 yards with 30 TDs and only 3 interceptions. He also added 276 rushing yards and seven scores.

Noah is committed to playing football for Michigan State University in the fall, and was suppose to be heading to East Lansing this summer. However, due to the pandemic, that start to his college career will be on hold, but Kim is doing what he can to stay ready for when that time comes.

“It’s really given me time to just focus on myself and just try to get as big as I can, as fast as I can, whatever I need to get done,” said Kim. “Just trying to become the best me before I do get there.”

Some of Noah’s high school accolades include Concorde District Player of the Year, All-Region, All-Metro, and All-state.