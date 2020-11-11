Senators urge GSA appointee to sign a letter allowing the Biden team to begin work

General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Department of Homeland Security’s St. Elizabeths Campus Center Building in Washington, Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senators Tim Kaine (D) Virginia and Mark Warner (D) Virginia are pushing back on the General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator, Emily Murphy, after she allegedly refused to sign papers according to a report. Once signed, the papers allow for a smooth transition of power of the GSA from the Trump Administration to the Biden team.

On Tuesday, Senators Kaine and Warner wrote a letter addressed to Murphy, detailing the potential problems that could arise if she does not act promptly. In their letter, they stated:

“Without a determination by the GSA Administrator, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and their staff are unable to maintain official office space within federal agencies, acquire government computer systems, or receive additional administrative services and funding to support the post-election transition into their new official capacities.”

In accordance with the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, the GSA Administrator must recognize the President-elect and the Vice President-elect. In addition, the Act authorizes Murphy to provide the new Presidential-elects with a variety of services, including funds, to accommodate the transition. For Fiscal Year 2021, GSA requested a budget allocation of $9.9 million for transition costs, of which $6.3 million goes toward the incoming administration.

According to Senators Warner and Kaine, in previous election years, GSA has recognized the new Presidential-elects almost immediately after election results were called. Following, they stated,

“Any delay or inaction by your office may lead to the first transition delay in modern history save for when the Supreme Court settled the 2000 election recount dispute between Al Gore and George W. Bush.“

The Senators emphasized the urgency of a smooth transition.

“An orderly and peaceful transition process is critical as the country continues to grapple with the loss and far-reaching impacts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.“

Warner and Kaine concluded by urging GSA to recognize the new Presidential-elects and begin the post-election transition process.