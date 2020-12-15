Senators speak on emergency COVID-19 relief as Christmas holiday approaches

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As the first shipments and administrations of the Pfizer vaccine begin, it is important for everyone to remember that the pandemic is not over yet.

Congress still has yet to pass the nearly $1 trillion relief package that it has been working on for months. Many people are still experiencing extreme displacement due to the pandemic. With the mass distribution of the vaccine still months away, emergency funding grows more urgent daily.

Several senators, led by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, came together on Monday to speak about the legislature and to reassure the public about their efforts to pass the relief bills.

“[It’s] not that we should not go home for Christmas, we will not go home for Christmas until we pass legislation that gives relief to the American people,” said Sen. Manchin. “We are hopeful that both of these [bills can come] together.”

The relief package is divided into two bills, both of which contain several tiers of funding at the state, local, and federal levels.