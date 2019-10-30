Senator Manchin speaks on ISIS raid

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WDVM)–After years of investigating, ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghadadi died this past weekend in a raid lead by the US military.

President Trump is facing backlash from both sides of the aisle about how the operation was handled. However, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin says that he is proud of what the Trump Administration has done and says it’s time to put the focus back on America.

“We have to come together as a country, this partisan bickering back and forth about what side you are on, I’m on the side of America. I’m not on the side of the Democrat or Republican. I can assure you that until we put our country first and start demanding our country comes first; will we get out of this mess that we’re in.” said Senator Manchin.

Senator Manchin also says it’s important to protect the Turks and that without them, this victory against ISIS wouldn’t have been possible