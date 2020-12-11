Sen. Shelley Moore Capito questions COVID-19 vaccine distribution

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Thursday took time to question the logistics of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

As many are caught in the excitement brought on by the upcoming vaccine, there remains an increasing number of questions that need to be answered. Who will get vaccinated first? How many people will get vaccinated at all? And how long will it be before the population is truly protected?

The Pfizer vaccine in particular, which is given in two doses, is raising questions of how to properly ensure the treatment’s completion — especially in areas with less technology to track patients.

“I think this is going to be a potential problem, particularly in rural America,” said Sen. Capito. “How do you track who’s gotten the first one, how do you re-track if you don’t have connectivity for certain areas?”

These tracking systems are currently being enhanced by the states in preparation for the mass distribution of the vaccine.

Watch the entire questioning segment of the conference here.