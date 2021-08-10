Sen. Joe Manchin congratulates Senate for passing infrastructure package, lays out how bill will benefit his state of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — With the bipartisan infrastructure package having officially passed, many people are asking the question, “how will this affect me and my state?” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says the proposal is about 30 years overdue, but West Virginians will soon see investments made in both their physical and their internet highways.

At least $100 million will go towards improving broadband coverage across the state — which, according to Manchin, over 250,000 residents currently lack access to. Since internet access is of no use if someone can’t afford to pay for it, around 30% of all residents will be eligible for financial assistance through the Affordability Connectivity Benefit.

My statement on the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill which passed 69-30: pic.twitter.com/bZ7yw2UPa6 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) August 10, 2021

The state will receive around half a billion dollars for road and bridge repairs over the course of the next 5 years. For those who don’t have cars, public transportation will also benefit from a nearly $200 million investment.

Sen. Manchin said this money will help stimulate the mountain state’s growth, and will largely benefit the people who live there.

“These investments are vital to bringing good-paying jobs to our state of West Virginia, and your state of Virginia, and all of our states in this great country of ours,” Manchin said following the 69-30 vote in favor of the infrastructure bill. “Not just sending checks, not people just receiving checks, people receiving an opportunity and the dignity of work.”

Manchin has been a key player in the negotiations surrounding the infrastructure package and expressed his pride over the Senate for proving they can buckle down and work together as a team.

West Virginia will also be putting some of the money towards clean energy and reclaiming abandoned coal mines. For more on how the bill will benefit the state, visit here.