Second COVID-19 death in West Virginia reported

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A second COVID-19 patient has died in West Virginia, the Jackson County Health Department confirmed Wednesday.
The health department did not specify the patient’s age, but said they had several underlying health issues and died at the hospital. On March 29, West Virginia had its first COVID-19 death. The patient was an 88-year-old woman from Marion County.
As of April 1, West Virginia has 191 positive COVID-19 cases. This is the county breakdown, provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources:
Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).
