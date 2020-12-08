Second annual Maryland Winter Safety Week

This year came with extra tips to help during the pandemic

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Monday kicked off Maryland’s 2nd annual Winter Safety Week. Due to the presence of coronavirus, this year came with extra tips to help.

Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) partnered with several Maryland state organizations to inform the public about different safety practices to be mindful of as the temperature drops.

While all of the advice about fire safety and emergency preparedness was still relevant, everything had been given a twist to reflect our new lifestyles in the age of COVID-19.

“What we’ve been asking this year since the spring is to also make sure that they have additional face coverings, additional sanitary wipes, perhaps more appropriate disinfectant,” said Ed McDonough, MEMA spokesperson.

For more information about the Maryland Winter Safety Week, you can visit MEMA’s website, Twitter or Facebook.