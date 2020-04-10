School nurses volunteer to help local health district during COVID-19

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)–Twenty-two school nurses from Prince William County Public Schools are now volunteering through the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) to help staff the Prince William Health District Call Center, as well as provide other services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were really feeling a little bit helpless watching people they feel like are sisters … dealing with this horrible virus and not being able to do anything, said Diana Gulotta, Director of Communications Services for Prince William County Public Schools. “There is just this feeling of if there is a way to give back to my community and really help the greater good, than I want to be able to do that.”