SCHOOL CLOSING: Due to flooding and closed roads, summer programs at Frederick High School and Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School are closed today.

The following schools have been closed due to flooding:

  • Summer programs at Frederick High School
  • Summer programs at Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School

Buses to programs at other schools (in Frederick, MD) may be delayed.

