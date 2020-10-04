Scammers impersonate Montgomery County officers, ask for money over the phone

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are warning locals about a telephone scam. Police say scammers are impersonating MCPD officers over the phone.

The people on the other end of those calls are using the real names of actual, current MCPD officers when telling scam victims they need to pay fines for missed court appearances.

The scammers try to get people to pay the phony fines through a wire transfer or online transaction.

Montgomery County Police say they’ll never call you to collect money or fines.

The department says if you get a call like this, they want you to hang up and report it to the police department’s non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.