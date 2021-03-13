Saturday morning accident sends a child to D.C. Children’s

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — A child was flown to D.C. Children’s hospital Saturday morning after a “serious” collision involving 2 vehicles, according to officials.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Maryland State Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a crash on Md. State Route 63 and Everly Road in the Kemps Mill area south of I-70.

One vehicle on Everly Road failed to yield to the right of way to the car traveling along Md. 63 — Greencastle Pike causing it to crash into the car in which the child was a passenger. The driver of the car with the child was sent to Meritus Medical Center.

The three occupants in the other vehicle were also transported to the local hospital.

The child was secured in the rear passenger seat.

The road was closed during the investigator, but has now been reopened.

Information related to the investigation of the crash was not released at this time.