Saturday kicks off National Park Week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – April 17 marks the first day of National Park Week, a yearly program highlighting different opportunities at national parks.

The week kicked off on Saturday with “Free Entrance Day,” which waves the entrance fee to most federally-owned parks associated with the National Park Service.

Each day of National Park Week highlights a different opportunity, both in-person and virtual: Volunteer Sunday, Military Monday, etc.

The week also promotes the national park service’s new app, which features interactive maps, tours of park places, and accessibility for all 400 parks.