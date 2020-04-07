Salvation Army creates Emotional & Spiritual Hotline

If you're in need of immediate care, call 844-458-HOPE (4673)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– With Governor Hogan’s stay-at-home order, Maryland residents may start feeling the stress and strain of social isolation. However, the Salvation Army of Washington County is looking to help.

The Salvation Army started their Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline that’s available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. The hotline will create an immediate connection with a trained officer who is on-call to talk, advise and pray with anyone who calls.

“When you get isolated, you can become depressed so we created an outlet where people can just talk, be heard and communicate with other people,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor. “We’re all pastors at the Salvation Army so if people want some spiritual care, some spiritual guidance, we’re there for them.”

If you’re in need of immediate care, call 844-458-HOPE (4673).