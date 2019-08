MAUGANSVILLE, M.d. (WDVM) -- Maugansville celebrated its 39th annual community day.

Officials say Saturday's event was busier than in previous years, housing over 100 vendors.

"104 vendors, we've never had that many," said Bob Walton said, the co-chairman of the event. "Last year we sold out of food and that's exactly what we're trying to do this year, have something for everybody and keep the price reasonable, and it's just a good time for everybody."