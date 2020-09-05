SafeAirBags.com Encourages Drivers to Check Their Faulty Airbags

WDVM — More than 12 million unrepaired recalled Takata airbags remain on U.S. roads, including 200,000 in Maryland.

SafeAirbags.com, an organization working with the manufacturers to help notify vehicle owners about this urgent airbag safety recall, continues to urge owners to have affected vehicles repaired immediately to prevent potentially serious injuries or even death.

Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that 16 people in the U.S. have been killed, with hundreds of others alleged to have been injured by this defect.

All recall repairs are FREE. Replacement parts should be available for all vehicle makes and models at local dealerships. Go to their website for more information.