Russell Westbrook passes Oscar Robertson for NBA’s all-time triple double record

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) shouts before an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – With 182 career triple double, Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook breaks the NBA’s all-time triple double record previously held by Oscar Robertson.

With a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks on the road, Russell brings his total for the season to 36; and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in his career.

History is made! Congratulations @russwest44 on breaking Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-double record. A historic accomplishment by one of the most prolific players in @NBA history, a surefire hall of famer. A true honor to watch Russ play basketball. @WashWizards #DCAboveAll https://t.co/vCYXkp9t6A — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) May 11, 2021

With 8:31 left in the fourth quarter, down by seven points, Atlanta’s Jordan Sibert would back down in the post, and turn left for a fadeaway jumper; missing in the process. That miss, would give Westbrook the one rebound he needed, to break the all-time record.

THE REBOUND THAT MADE HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/aMhk4fVCr1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2021

Speaking of eye-popping stats; according to ESPN Stats and Info, this triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks would be his fifth against the franchise.

Prior to the game, Head Coach Scott Brooks took some questions from the media about Westbrook’s potential historic night; and said he didn’t think this night would ever come.

“For him to be able to do this, I never thought it would be- ever be broken.” said Scott Brooks, “There’s another record – those are the two records I never thought would be broken. Oscar Robertson’s triple double record, and Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point in that game. I have a pretty good feeling that one would never be broken. It’s pretty cool, like I said, he’s a gamechanger. He’s changed our whole organization, how we do things, and he’s just been great.”

This story will be updated.