The bills are aimed at reducing the price of prescription drugs by increasing competition and expanding telehealth

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Senators are considering a series of bills aimed at reducing the price of prescription drugs while at the same time improving access to health care in rural communities.

Sen. Tim Kaine is pushing the “Lower Health Care Costs Act of 2019” which includes bills aimed at reducing the price of prescription drugs by increasing competition and expanding telehealth.