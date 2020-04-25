Rivera speaks about landing Chase Young

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- GOOD FRIDAY! A STORM TO OUR SOUTH WILL MOVE OUT TO SEA BY THIS EVENING, ALLOWING FOR DRIER WEATHER TO BUILD INTO THE REGION OVERNIGHT. WHILE DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED, CLOUD COVER STICKS AROUND UNDER A VERY LIGHT NORTHEAST WINDS AND AMPLE LOW-LEVEL MOISTURE FROM RECENT RAINS. THIS SHOULD ALLOW PATCHY FOG TO DEVELOP OVERNIGHT WITH LOW TEMPERATURES HOLDING IN THE 40S. SATURDAY STARTS OFF DRY AND UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, WITH OUR NEXT STORM SYSTEM HEADING OUR WAY BY SATURDAY NIGHT. ONCE AGAIN SHOWERS ARE BACK INTO THE AREA AND WILL PERSIST INTO SUNDAY. POCKETS OF MODERATE RAIN WITH SOME EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE. SHOWERS STICK AROUND THROUGH SUNDAY AND EVEN INTO EARLY MONDAY, AS AN UPPER LOW RESIDE OVER THE AREA THE HEAVIEST RAIN IS EXPECTED LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING, WITH SHOWERS MORE SCATTERED IN NATURE SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. RAIN AMOUNTS WILL BE SIMILAR TO WHAT WE SAW RECENTLY, WITH AROUND AN INCH POSSIBLE AND BECAUSE OF THE ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAIN SOME FLOODING COULD BE POSSIBLE.

EARLY MONDAY, LIGHT SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE; OTHERWISE, WE’LL SEE VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES AND DRY WEATHER MOVE IN AS TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW NORMAL, WITH HIGHS ONLY IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S. TUESDAY MORNING, STARTS OFF DRY; HOWEVER, ANOTHER OF A SERIES OF MOVE INTO THE AREA TO BRING SHOWERS MID-WEEK. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO STAY COOL THROUGHOUT MUCH OF THE WEEK; HOWEVER, WE START GETTING CLOSER TO NORMAL, WITH TEMPERATURES REACHING THE MID-60S BY THE END OF 7-DAY PERIOD.