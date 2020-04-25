Rivera speaks about landing Chase Young

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Thursday night, the Redskins landed Defensive End Chase Young with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.
A lot of fans of the Burgundy and Gold believe they landed the best player in the draft. Head Coach Ron Rivera believes that statement as well.
“[I] feel very fortunate to be able to get him,” said Rivera. “I think for what we would love to do going forward, for us, I most certainly do believe he was the best player.”
