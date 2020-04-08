Rivera not worried with setbacks due to COVID-19, says team will be ready

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)–The NFL Draft is still on, but it will be done virtually, and Redskins head coach Ron Rivera is not worried about the setbacks that COVID-19 is bringing.

Since the rise of the Coronavirus, pro days for college athletes were canceled, which is one less chance for pro teams to see new prospects in action. Rivera, however, feels experienced with this situation, due to the fact that he dealt with the 2011 NFL lockout.

“I am not overly concerned about it because I’ve gone through it,” says Rivera. “I just think the most important thing is to be prepared and be ready. Jump on it when you get the opportunity.”

The NFL Draft begins April 23rd and will go on until the 25th. Washington has the 2nd overall pick.