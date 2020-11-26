Restaurants will not be seeing their “Drunksgiving” crowd this year

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — “Drunksgiving” is an informal holiday within the foodservice industry on the night before Thanksgiving. College students and other out-of-towners return to local bars before enjoying the holiday with their families, and restaurants see a slight boost in profits.

But this year, due to the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and tightening restrictions all over the state, “Drunksgiving” will not be happening this year. And bars and restaurants, like the Broad Axe, will have to make do with the drop in their usual revenue.

“It’s slower today, and with the stipulations put on us I can only imagine that we’re definitely not gonna see the volume that we typically see,” said Thomas Kaufman, head chef at the Broad Axe restaurant.

Despite this loss of revenue, Kaufman emphasized that he and his coworkers are happy to make the sacrifice, as it means that life can hopefully return to close to normal in the coming months.