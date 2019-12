Fairfax Fire officials responded to a fire earlier Sunday morning at the 6300 block of Leesburg pike in falls church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax Fire officials responded to a fire earlier Sunday morning at the 6300 blocks of Leesburg Pike in Falls Church.

The fire broke out at around 1 a.m. from the roof of a restaurant named Emessa. Officials quickly put out the fire and there were no reported injuries.

No further information has been released on how the fire started.