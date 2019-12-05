Residents speak out about the MCPS boundary analysis

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Could the Montgomery county school district’s boundaries be changing? That’s the question people want answers to.



“We also don’t want to see a utilization rate that is above 100% because there are not enough seats and not enough resources for the students assigned to that school,” said a spokesperson for the consulting firm conducting the boundary analysis study.

Montgomery County has the largest school system in the state, and its size is creating a problem on all sides. Overcrowded schools mean some students must be moved, but some say the system is listening.

“I just think it’s not fair,” said 7th grader Luca Van Herksen. “It’s like we try really hard to change their mind and I feel like we just got ignored.”

The district has hired an independent consulting firm to look at the current boundaries lines, demographics and overcrowding issues. They are considering reassignments in the Clarksburg, Northwest, and Seneca Valley high school areas. In this boundary analysis, many students and parents are speaking out. The possibility of changing boarders worries parents in more ways than one but commute time and splitting families seem to be the biggest problem.

“Especially for small kids,” said Fugong Wang, a Potomac resident with two kids in the MCPS system. “It’s better to stick with their community, family and also friends. So now they have to go to somewhere they are not familiar with. That’s another thing that sounds not good to me.”



Now the school system has had 131 different boundary changes over the last 35 years, and this most likely won’t be the last.

The full report on that district-wide analysis of school boundaries is expected to be finalized and presented to the Board of Education in June 2020.