Republican Central Committee to provide transportation aid on Election Day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Republican Central Committee will be providing rides to voters on Election Day this year.

Anyone in Washington County who needs help needs to provide their location, voting center, and preferred time.

Jerry DeWolf, chairman of the Washington County Republican Central Committee, said in a release, “We strongly encourage folks to vote in person at the voting centers whether it is during early voting or on election day.”

Voters can request a ride at their website or call at (301) 739-2118.