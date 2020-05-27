Redskins position spotlight: Special Teams

REDSKINS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — When looking at the three different parts to a football game (Offense, Defense, Special Teams), you probably look at special teams as the least important. But the thing about special teams is, it can be a game changer.

When looking back at the Redskins 2019-2020 season, there wasn’t a lot to be happy for. They were an under .500 team and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

However, there were moments in the season that brought the fan base excitement, one of them being Steven Sims’ kick return for a touchdown against the Patriots in October. Washington is looking to add more game changing players to their special teams, one possibility being 3rd round draft pick Antonio Gibson from Memphis.

But as of now, special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor is doing what he can with his personnel before getting back on the field.

“We have to get everything we can do in the classroom done so the second we are together, we can start working on these movement patterns that these guys are not accustomed to doing,” said Kaczor.