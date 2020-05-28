Redskins position spotlight: Offense

REDSKINS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — The offense for the Redskins has a lot of young talent: second year QB Dwayne Haskins, third year RB Derrius Guice, second year WR Terri McLaurin, and much more.

But with all of the youth, there is a sprinkle of veteran talent, such as RB Adrian Peterson. The players aren’t the only headline for this offense, as the burgundy ad gold will have a new play caller: Scott Turner.

Turner, a Virginia native who went to high school in Oakton, will be the new Offensive Coordinator for the Redskins after coming over with head coach Ron Rivera from Carolina.

Turner has the experience in the NFL, not to mention his father, Norv Turner, was a coach in the NFL for years. Turner had a lot to say about Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins, and believes he has the tools to be a solid QB in his second year.

“You got to make money in this league as a quarterback by standing in there and making throws down the field when it’s tough,” said Turner. “He’s shown enough of that that his eyes aren’t going to go down, he’s not going to look at the defensive line, he’s going to hang in there and force those throws.”