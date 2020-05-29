Redskins position spotlight: Defense

REDSKINS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — The Redskins Defense, on paper, is looking like it can contend for the top defense spot in the NFC East.

Lets start on the defensive line: with names such as Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, and so on, there is a lot of talented people to get hands on the QB. Not to mention, first round pick Chase Young will be joining the defensive line talent pool.

Now to the linebackers, where the Redskins have Jon Bostic returning, as well as Reuben Foster, and adding Thomas Davis Sr. and fifth round pick Khaleke Hudson.

In the secondary, the burgundy and gold said goodbye to some cornerbacks, such as Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar, and replace them with Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby. At safety, Ladon Collins still anchors the secondary, but also tested the free agent market and reeled in ex-Steelers safety Sean Davis.

The players weren’t the only thing that changed to the defensive side of the ball. Jack Del Rio comes in with head coach Ron Rivera to be the Redskins new Defensive Coordinator, and with it, brings in a new defense and a new mindset. And Del Rio’s mindset is that the Redskins have the pieces to make for a great defense this year.

“All of those factors are the things we work on that allow us to then be a defense that does combine rush and coverage and is effective at getting quarterbacks off the field on third down and getting them into third and long and then getting them off the field,” said Del Rio. “That’s what we are exactly talking about. Being on the same page, making sure that communication is sharp.”