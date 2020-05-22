Redskins’ Peterson still motivated heading into year 14

REDSKINS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — With all of the talk about the youth on the Redskins roster, we can’t forget about some of the veterans, like running back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson is heading into his 14th year in the NFL and still producing quality minutes for Washington. Last year, the running back led the team in rushing with just under 900 yards, and five touchdowns, proving he still has what it takes to be in the league.

He might have passed his prime, but Peterson is still finding ways to stay motivated and keep going.

“I love competing,” said Peterson. “There’s nothing like the comradery that happens within the locker room and being around so many guys from so many backgrounds.”

Peterson will be apart of a young backfield in Washington this season, with 3rd year running back Derrius Guice, off season pickups J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber, 3rd round draft pick Antonio Gibson, and much more.