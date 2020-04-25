Redskins NFL Draft Recap: Days 2-3

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After drafting Chase Young second overall in the NFL Draft, the Redskins had some time before their next pick.

How much time? An entire day. The Redskins traded away their 2nd round pick to move up in the draft last year. In the 3rd round, the burgundy and gold drafted Antonio Gibson out of Memphis. While at Memphis, Gibson played at the Runningback, Wide Receiver, and kick returner positions, racking up over 1,800 all purpose yards in 28 games. Gibson only started in 11 of those games.

“I feel like I can help out the team,” said Gibson. “Just being their gadget guy. Wherever they need me I’m willing to go.”

The biggest question of the weekend for the Redskins was if they were going to trade Pro Bowl Tackle Trent Williams. The question was answered early on day 3 as Williams was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2020 5th round pick and a 2021 3rd round pick.

With one of their 4th round picks, the Redskins picked LSU Offensive Tackle Saahdiq Charles. Charles could possibly be Williams’ replacement.

“They traded him and picked me,” said Charles. “Them trading him just shows what they might have in mind for me.”

Washington’s other 4th round pick was another skill-position player, wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden from Liberty. In the 5th round, the Redskins took Keith Ismael (Center/San Diego State) and Khaleke Hudson (Linebacker/Michigan).

In the 7th round, the Redskins had two picks: Safety Kamren Curl (Arkansas) and Defensive End James Smith-Williams (North Carolina State).