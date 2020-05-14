Redskins new tight end Thaddeus Moss ready to make his own legacy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Not too long after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, the Redskins wasted no time and picked up LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss as an undrafted free agent.

In 2019, Moss hauled in 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns during the Tigers’ National Championship run, putting together one of the best seasons for an LSU tight end ever.

The last name might sound familiar to football fans, as Thaddeus is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. However, now that Thaddeus is in the NFL, he is ready to make a name for himself.

“I think I finally reached that point where I am tired of the comparisons,” said Thaddeus Moss. “The identity I want to make is my own identity. I look forward to making a name for myself and just working for everything.”

After releasing tight end Jordan Reed and with Vernon Davis retiring, Moss will have a good chance to make an appearance in the starting lineup come September.