Redskins host virtual schedule release

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — On Wednesday, the Washington Redskins hosted a virtual schedule release for the first time ever.

Hosted by the voice of the Redskins, Larry Michael, and alumni Fred Smoot and Brian Mitchell, the Redskins had multiple guests come on the show to give their thoughts. Some of the guests on the show were head coach Ron Rivera, acclaimed director Peter Berg, actor Jon Bernthal, and actor Matthew McConaughey.

“This is a long term choice,” said McConaughey about the hiring of Rivera. “It’s going to change the culture. I think it’s going to bring some consistency that we need and hopefully it’s going to get us on the way back to a championship caliber level where Redskins Nation wants to be and needs to be.”

The Redskins 2020-2021 schedule can be found at redskins.com/schedule/.