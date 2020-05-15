Redskins hope for drafted linemen to fill holes in offense

REDSKINS PARK, Va. (WDVM) — In the first four rounds of the NFL draft, the Washington Redskins selected two offensive linemen, Keith Ismael from Sand Diego State and LSU tackle Saahdiq Charles.

Drafting two linemen in the first four rounds shows this is a position the Redskins look to improve during the offseason, especially after trading Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams to the 49ers. The Redskins gave up 50 sacks during the 2019 season, which ranked them close to the top of the league in that category.

Ismael has experience at every offensive line position in college, which translates well to the NFL, especially for a team filling holes.

“I feel like I am one of, if not, the most versatile lineman in this draft class,” said Ismael. “Wherever I’m needed, I will go and play just like I did in college.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players have not been able to meet in person with coaches and staff. Since the draft, players have been doing calls via Zoom or Facetime, going over the playbook and strategy.

“We’ve been learning the playbook pretty well,” said Charles. “Me and him (Ismael) Facetime and talk about the playbook when we aren’t with the coaches in zoom.”

Both Charles and Ismael are hoping that once it comes time to put the pads on, their knowledge of the playbook will help them find their way into the starting lineup.