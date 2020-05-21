Redskins defense looking to make noise this season

REDSKINS PARK, Va (WDVM) — Since the NFL Draft, there has been a lot of hype coming from the Washington Redskins, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

After drafting stud edge rusher Chase Young second overall, the Redskins were set on the defensive line. The burgundy and gold replaced most of their secondary this off season as well, acquiring new players such as safety Sean Davis and cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kendall Fuller.

With all the new pieces, plus the arrival of a brand new coaching staff, the Redskins, especially on defense, are ready to make some noise on the field.

“I’m just really excited about what we have done in the last couple of years,” said Redskins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. “We have a great coaching staff, we have a great core of players. So, I’m just excited about the possibilities of what we can do.”