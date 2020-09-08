Red Wing Shoes #LaborDayOn Initiative to Provide American Jobs

Gaithersburg, Md. (WDVM) — Red Wing Shoes took a day off from selling shoes, but a day on for providing employment resources for the 25 million people who are unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of the Labor Day holiday, the company called on brands to join them in using their own social, marketing and retail channels on Labor Day to post all job openings they have available. Additionally, all 525 of its stores were turned into hubs for people to search for local trade jobs.

In addition to switching their stores into job hubs, they’re also transforming their customer service line, 800-RED-WING, into a job search hotline to offer both free guidance as well to help connect the unemployed to more open positions.

For more information on this opportunity, visit their website.